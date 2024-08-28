12TB Seagate Ironwolf NAS HDD is selling at a great price on Amazon and Newegg

If you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution, you may want to check out the 12TB Seagate Ironwolf NAS Internal hard disk drive. It is currently available at a great price on Amazon and Newegg.

The IronWolf HDD is specifically designed for use in multi-user NAS environments with up to 8 bays. It features a 3.5-inch SATA interface with a 6Gb/s transfer rate and operates at 7200 RPM. The drive has a 256MB cache, enhancing data access speeds and performance.

Optimised for NAS enclosures, the IronWolf drive reduces wear and tear, noise and vibration, ensuring quieter and more reliable operation. Furthermore, it effectively minimises lags and downtime, improving file-sharing performance.

The integrated IronWolf Health Management system allows for easy monitoring of the drive's health, and its 1 million hours MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) highlights its long-term reliability. Additionally, the IronWolf NAS HDD comes with a three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services, which provide comprehensive protection and support for your data.

12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive (CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage - ST12000VNZ008/ST12000VN0008): $199.99 (Amazon US) - $199.99 (Newegg US)

You can also check out other HDD deals here. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.