13" Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip and 256GB storage is still selling at its lowest price

The MacBook Air

Amazon is once again offering the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air at its lowest price yet. Configured with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, this device promises a responsive experience for everyday multitasking.

At the heart of the machine is the Apple M4 chip with a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), an 8-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, 120GB/s memory bandwidth, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved graphics performance.

The MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina LED-backlit IPS panel with a native resolution of 2560 × 1664 at 224 ppi. It further offers 500 nits peak brightness, support for one billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut, and True Tone technology.

The camera system is a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View support, an advanced image signal processor, and 1080p HD video recording. On the other hand, the audio system comprises a four-speaker setup with Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos and dynamic head-tracking with compatible AirPods, along with a three-microphone array with directional beamforming and Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes.

For charging and expansion, the MacBook Air provides a magnetic MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 at up to 40Gb/s, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones.

Moreover, Apple Intelligence is integrated to assist with writing, creativity, and productivity tasks. Finally, the battery is a 53.8-watt-hour lithium-polymer cell, rated for up to 18 hours of video playback and up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

