15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD is at its lowest price yet

Amazon US is currently offering the 15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop at its lowest price to date, with a limited time deal. So, if you are a gaming enthusiast and have been wanting to upgrade your device, you may want to check it out (purchase link towards the bottom of the article).

The HP Victus is equipped with a 144 Hz Full HD (1920×1080 pixel) anti-glare display which minimises motion blur and image ghosting to provide clear, vivid visuals from any viewing angle. The laptop's micro-edge display further maximises the available viewing area.

Under the hood sits a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4 GHz. Its graphics performance is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory, enabling ray tracing and AI-accelerated workloads via the NVIDIA Studio platform.

Furthermore, a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD promises up to 15× faster read-write speeds than a conventional SATA hard drive for quick boot-ups and file transfers, while 8GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3,200 MT/s should be plenty given that this is a mid-range laptop. Unfortunately, HP does not specify whether this is a 4x2 configuration or a 16x1 configuration. Users will need to use Task Manager or some other third-party tool like HWiNFO64 to figure out if the RAM is upgradeable to 16 GB.

The HP Victus offers good connectivity too with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.3, promising a more reliable wireless experience during online activities.

Moreover, the laptop ships with Windows 11 Home, offering a redesigned Start menu, integrated widgets, and new productivity tools to streamline work and play. In addition, the HP Victus is equipped with a lithium-ion battery and claims to offer an average battery life of approximately six hours.

15.6-inch HP Victus Laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) 15-fa1029n: $489.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.