15.6-inch KYY K3 portable monitor is at its lowest price with a 46% discount

Amazon is currently offering the KYY K3 portable monitor at its lowest price. So, if you have also been looking for a second monitor or a budget-friendly display, this could be a good option to consider. The K3 supports duplicate mode for screen sharing, extended mode for additional workspace, and primary mode, allowing it to function as the main screen when the connected PC is off.

The device features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. With a 72% NTSC colour gamut, a 300 cd/m² brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, it promises accurate colours, sharp details, and consistent image quality.

Its HDR and Scene modes enhance brightness and contrast for improved viewing. The flicker-free and low blue light screen reduces eye strain, providing a more comfortable viewing experience for extended use.

Furthermore, its two built-in stereo speakers should offer adequate audio for videos, music, and gaming. The portable monitor has a sleek black metal design with a user-friendly menu control wheel for easy settings adjustments.

It includes two USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI port, allowing compatibility with laptops, smartphones, PCs, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and other devices. Moreover, it supports plug-and-play functionality with no drivers required. A 3.5mm audio jack is included as well for external speakers or headphones.

In addition, included PU leather smart cover protects the screen from scratches and dust while also doubling as a foldable stand with two adjustable viewing angles. Finally, at 0.3 inches thick and weighing 1.7 lbs, this portable monitor is lightweight and travel-friendly.

About the company; KYY launched in 2015 and specializes in external display monitor technology, offering a range of portable monitors, including 1080P and 4K single-screen options, as well as triple portable displays.

On Amazon, KYY's portable monitors have received an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from 9,739 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. The company has also achieved the status of #1 Best Seller in the Computer Monitors category, with over 10,000 units sold in the past month. This indicates that KYY is a well-regarded brand with a strong track record, making it a reliable choice for those looking to purchase a portable monitor.

