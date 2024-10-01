16GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids is available at up to 32% off

Amazon US is currently offering the 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite Kids at up to 32% discount on its original MSRP. Specifically designed for reading, it features a 6.8-inch black-and-white display at 300 ppi that reduces glare. The adjustable warm light makes it easy for kids to read comfortably in various settings.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is said to be distraction-free, with no apps, videos, or games. It also includes the OpenDyslexic font, a feature that may help readers with dyslexia. Furthermore, it offers an impressive battery life of up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids also includes helpful reading tools such as Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise, which are designed to support young readers in expanding their vocabulary and improving their reading skills.﻿

Included with the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering access to thousands of ad-free books. After the first year, the subscription﻿ renews automatically at $5.99 per month, plus applicable tax. Parents can cancel the subscription anytime through the Amazon Parent Dashboard or by contacting Customer Service.

Additionally, the device is waterproof and comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, meaning that if the device breaks, it can be replaced for free.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (Reading time, anywhere. Includes thousands of books and parental controls with Amazon Kids+ - Emerald Forest): $114.99 (Amazon US)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (Reading time, anywhere. Includes thousands of books and parental controls with Amazon Kids+ - Robot Dreams): $114.99 (Amazon US)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (Reading time, anywhere. Includes thousands of books and parental controls with Amazon Kids+ - Warrior Cats): $124.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.