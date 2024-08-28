16TB, 12TB, and 8TB Toshiba X300 hard drives are selling at their lowest price

Now is a good time to upgrade storage in your computer or network-attached storage (NAS) with Toshiba's X300 Performance and Gaming hard drives. A bunch of high-capacity models, such as 16TB, 12TB, and 8TB, are currently selling at their lowest price on Amazon.

The X300 Performance and Gaming lineup from Toshiba offers 3.5-inch CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording) SATA 6GBps hard drives operating at 7,200 RPM with 512 MB Cache.

To protect your data, Toshiba equipped each drive with internal shock sensors and ramp-loading technology, which reduces platter wear by "parking" the heads at a special ramp at the end of the drive. These technologies ensure MTTF (mean time to failure) of up to 600,000 hours and a workload rate of up to 55 TB per year.

The X300 Performance lineup is available in the following configurations: 20 TB, 18 TB, 16 TB, 14 TB, 12 TB, 10 TB, 8 TB, 6 TB, and 4 TB. Three of those variants are now available at their all-time low price, saving you up to 21% on each hard drive.

