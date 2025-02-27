1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card has dropped to a great price with 25% off

For those of you who are in search of some great expansion cards available at discount, both Amazon US and Newegg are offering the 1TB Seagate storage expansion card for Xbox Series X|S at a great deal! Today, you can get it for $119, only two dollars shy of its lowest price ever, after a 25% discount on its original MSRP.

The expansion card is designed in partnership with Xbox to work seamlessly with Xbox Series X and S. It allows games to run directly from the card or the console’s internal SSD, enabling next-gen titles to be played, something not possible with USB-based SSDs or HDDs, which only support Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles.

Built with Xbox Velocity Architecture, this officially licensed card delivers full support for features like Quick Resume. Furthermore, every game played from the expansion card runs at the same performance level as the internal SSD. Additionally, the card comes with a 3-year warranty.

Alternatively, you can also check out the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card which is the largest capacity available for Xbox Series X|S; however, please keep in mind that it’s not currently at its best price:

2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series XS: $247.80 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.