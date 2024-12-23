2TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD is available at its lowest price

Amazon, Newegg, and Samsung are currently offering the 2TB variant of the 990 EVO Plus SSD at its lowest price. The SSD features NAND memory, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,300MB/s. For random read (QD32), the 2TB version reaches up to 1,000K IOPS, and for random write (QD32), it achieves up to 1,350K IOPS.

The 990 EVO Plus is equipped with Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 for enhanced performance with large files. Moreover, the drive features a nickel-coated controller that helps manage heat, reduce power usage, and prevent overheating.

The SSD supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, promising faster data transfer speeds and better performance. Additionally, with Samsung's Magician Software, the SSD keeps its firmware up to date, adds extra security, and allows for continuous drive health monitoring.

Alternatively, you can check out the 1TB and 4TB variants of the drive below, also available at competitive rates:

