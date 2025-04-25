2TB WD_BLACK C50 storage expansion card for Xbox Series X|S drops to lowest price yet

For those of you who are in search of some great expansion cards available at discount, both Amazon US and Newegg are offering the 2TB WD_BLACK C50 storage expansion card at a great deal! (Purchase links towards the end of the article.) The C50 is officially licensed for use with Xbox Series X|S consoles.

It leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture to deliver the same level of performance as the console’s internal storage. Built on NVMe SSD tech, it promises fast load times with Xbox features like Quick Resume.

Furthermore, the expansion card is designed to be plug-and-play, with no need to open the console or perform manual installations. It connects directly to the Xbox Series X|S and works immediately without configuration. Moreover, unlike external storage solutions that require transferring Xbox Series X|S games to internal storage to play, this card allows games to run directly from the expansion card itself.

Finally, the WD_BLACK C50 comes with a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving access to hundreds of games across console, PC, and cloud, along with multiplayer and member-exclusive benefits. The operating temperature for the device ranges from -5°C to 55°C, and non-operating temperature ranges from -20°C to 85°C. Moreover, the product is backed by a 5-year limited warranty as well.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.