4TB Corsair MP700 PRO Gen5, Crucial P310 Gen4 NVMe 2280 SSDs are great deals

While a fast CPU and GPU are certainly important for systems for fast performance, storages arguably play an even bigger role in making systems feel snappy. If you are looking for something like that, then Corsair and Micron (Crucial) are offering a couple of discounts that are definitely worth checking out (Purchase links under the specs table down below).

First up, we have the Corsair MP700 PRO SSD which is an NVMe drive based on PCIe 5.0 and promises speeds of up to 12400 MB/s and it is based on TLC NAND, so the endurance is also very good. The discounted model we are talking about is the one with 4TB storage capacity which means the endurance TBW (terabytes written) value reaches up to 3000.

This SSD also has DRAM cache which helps in metadata caching purposes which can improve random access times. The technical specifications of the MP700 PRO 4TB are given below:

Specification Value Form factor M.2 2280 (double-sided) NAND Flash 232-layer Micron B58R FortisFlash Sequential Read (Max) Up to 12,400 MB/s Sequential Write (Max) Up to 11,800 MB/s Random Read (QD32) Up to 1,700,000 IOPS Random Write (QD32) Up to 1,600,000 IOPS NAND Flash High-density 3D TLC Endurance (TBW) 3,000 TBW Encryption AES 256-bit Operating Temperature 0 °C to +70 °C Storage Temperature –40 °C to +85 °C Storage Humidity 93% RH (at 40 °C) Voltage 3.3 V ± 5%

Get it at the link below:

Corsair MP700 PRO 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD – M.2 2280: $399.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)

For those who may not have the budget to get the above, Micron's Crucial P310 2280 variant is also at a great deal currently. Unlike the MP700 PRO, the P310 is a Gen4 drive and so you get lower speeds. Also the NAND memory is QLC-based so the endurance is not as high; and it is thus not recommended for use under scenarios which will require long uptime sessions.

The technical specs of the 4TB P310 2280 are given below:

Specification Value Form Factor M.2 2280 Sequential Read (Max) Up to 7,100 MB/s Sequential Write (Max) Up to 6,000 MB/s Random Read (QD32) Up to 1,000,000 IOPS Random Write (QD32) Up to 1,200,000 IOPS Endurance (TBW) 800 TBW

Get it at the link below:

Crucial P310 4TB Gen4 – with Acronis Offer, Internal Solid State Drive (PC) – CT4000P310SSD801: $229.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)

Crucial P310 1TB Gen4 - with Acronis Offer, Internal Solid State Drive (PC) – CT1000P310SSD801: $59.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)

