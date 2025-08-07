Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

4TB Corsair MP700 PRO Gen5, Crucial P310 Gen4 NVMe 2280 SSDs are great deals

While a fast CPU and GPU are certainly important for systems for fast performance, storages arguably play an even bigger role in making systems feel snappy. If you are looking for something like that, then Corsair and Micron (Crucial) are offering a couple of discounts that are definitely worth checking out (Purchase links under the specs table down below).

corsair mp700 pro nvme ssd

First up, we have the Corsair MP700 PRO SSD which is an NVMe drive based on PCIe 5.0 and promises speeds of up to 12400 MB/s and it is based on TLC NAND, so the endurance is also very good. The discounted model we are talking about is the one with 4TB storage capacity which means the endurance TBW (terabytes written) value reaches up to 3000.

This SSD also has DRAM cache which helps in metadata caching purposes which can improve random access times. The technical specifications of the MP700 PRO 4TB are given below:

Specification Value
Form factor M.2 2280 (double-sided)
NAND Flash

232-layer Micron B58R FortisFlash
Sequential Read (Max) Up to 12,400 MB/s
Sequential Write (Max) Up to 11,800 MB/s
Random Read (QD32) Up to 1,700,000 IOPS
Random Write (QD32) Up to 1,600,000 IOPS
NAND Flash High-density 3D TLC
Endurance (TBW) 3,000 TBW
Encryption AES 256-bit
Operating Temperature 0 °C to +70 °C
Storage Temperature –40 °C to +85 °C
Storage Humidity 93% RH (at 40 °C)
Voltage 3.3 V ± 5%

Get it at the link below:

Crucial P310 2280 NVMe SSD

For those who may not have the budget to get the above, Micron's Crucial P310 2280 variant is also at a great deal currently. Unlike the MP700 PRO, the P310 is a Gen4 drive and so you get lower speeds. Also the NAND memory is QLC-based so the endurance is not as high; and it is thus not recommended for use under scenarios which will require long uptime sessions.

The technical specs of the 4TB P310 2280 are given below:

Specification Value
Form Factor M.2 2280
Sequential Read (Max) Up to 7,100 MB/s
Sequential Write (Max) Up to 6,000 MB/s
Random Read (QD32) Up to 1,000,000 IOPS
Random Write (QD32) Up to 1,200,000 IOPS
Endurance (TBW) 800 TBW

Get it at the link below:

These Amazon deals are US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like them or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
