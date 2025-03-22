Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

4TB Crucial T700/T705 Gen5 DirectStorage NVMe SSD selling at prices you shouldn't miss

Recently, we covered a deal on the Crucial T705 NVMe SSD as it hit one of the lowest-ever prices. The drive price fell further for a while although it has again settled at $410 for the 4TB heatsink variant. You can check it out in the article here.

Aside from the T705, the T700 is also available for a very good price. This is the more value-oriented option among the two as it is much cheaper though you do lose speed although both have the same Phison PS5026-E26 controller.

While the Crucial T705 promises sequential reads and writes speeds of up to 14,100 and 12,600MB/s, respectively, and random reads and writes of up to 1,500K and 1,800K IOPS (input-output operations per second) respectively, the T700 claims sequential read/write speeds up to 12,400MB/s and 11,800MB/s respectively and random read/write speeds of up to 1,500K IOPS.

Aside from speeds, the T700 is identical spec-wise to the T705. That means the promised endurance or terabytes written (TBW) value of the 4TB T700 is 2400TB as this is built on TLC (triple-level cell) 232-layer Micron NAND flash memory. The SSD also features 4GB of LPDDR4 DRAM cache.

The T700 firmware, like the T705's, is also DirectStorage-ready which makes this drive great for gaming.

Get the Crucial T700 with the heatsink at the link below (do not buy the non-heatsink model as it is currently higher priced):

  • Crucial T700 4TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink - Up to 12,400 MB/s - DirectStorage Enabled - CT4000T700SSD5 - Gaming, Photography, Video Editing & Design - Internal Solid State Drive: $336.26 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
