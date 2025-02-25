4TB Western Digital Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD with speeds up to 5,500MB/s hits its lowest price

SSDs are significantly better than HDDs if you are looking to increase the speed and performance of your PC or laptop. If you've been searching for one, then you'll be glad to know that the 4TB Western Digital Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD is back to its lowest price on Amazon for a limited time.

Originally listed at $299.99 on Amazon, it has received a $100 price cut, bringing the price down to $199.99 (purchase link below). Additionally, the Western Digital Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD 1TB and 2TB variants have also dropped to their lowest price ever.

The WD Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD 4TB model provides ample storage for all of your photos, videos, documents, and other important data. This NVMe SSD offers sequential read speeds of up to 5,500MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and comes with Western Digital's nCache 4.0 technology, which writes data at high speeds to SLC blocks before copying them to QLC in idle time, resulting in extended lifespan of SSDs.

Western Digital also offers its proprietary "Acronis True Image" free data migration tool, which you can use to transfer data at high speeds. Plus, you can monitor your SSD's health using the Western Digital Dashboard application. Keep in mind that this SSD will work with motherboards that support 2280 drives.

If you are interested, then you purchase the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants of the Western Digital Blue SN5000 NVMe Internal SSD from the below links:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.