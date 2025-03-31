Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

5TB Seagate password-protected external hard drive is back to its lowest price

Seagate One Touch

Want to create a backup of all your PC data so you have all your files if things go south? If spending on cloud storage subscriptions or buying an SSD (which is usually costly) isn't an option, then you'll be glad to know that the 5TB Seagate One Touch external HDD has dropped back to its lowest ever price.

The 5TB Seagate One Touch external HDD is currently available for $114.99—an 18% discount over its original list price of $139.99. This hard drive is compatible with all Windows, Mac, and Chromebook computers. It comes with Seagate Secure protection, which offers an advanced password option with AES-256 hardware encryption, ensuring that your photos and videos remain accessible only to you.

You can use the Seagate Toolkit software to schedule automatic data backups hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly. Seagate is also offers a complimentary 6-month Mylio Photos subscription (not available in all countries) along with a 6-month Dropbox Backup subscription.

Seagate One Touch 5TB HDD

According to CrystalDiskMark, the 5TB Seagate One Touch external HDD reported sequential read speeds of 144.6 MBps and sequential write speeds of 136.4 MBps. So, if you want higher transfer speeds, then you should look at the popular SSD deals.

If you are interested in purchasing the 5TB Seagate One Touch external HDD, you can do so by clicking the below link:

