65-inch Hisense QLED 4K CanvasTV is back to selling at a $201 discount

For an upgraded home entertainment experience, you may want to consider the 65-inch Hisense QLED 4K CanvasTV. Currently, it is available at a $201 discount on its original MSRP on Amazon US.

Equipped with 4K QLED technology, this Gooogle Smart TV provides bright and vivid colours along with sharp details. The Quantum Dot technology enhances colour accuracy, producing over a billion colour combinations compared to regular LED TVs.

The CanvasTV offers an Art Mode, allowing you to display artwork when the TV is not in use. You can choose a single image or create a slideshow of paintings, transforming your space into a personalised gallery. Its Hi-Matte Display uses a low-reflection coating to reduce glare, making digital images look more lifelike. This feature adds depth and texture to artwork on the screen.

With an Ultra-Slim Wall Mount, the TV can be hung flush against the wall. Its two-part mounting system makes installation straightforward and manageable for two people. Furthermore, it comes with a magnetic teak frame that can be swapped out for white or walnut frames (sold separately), allowing you to update the look of your TV.

For gamers, the 144Hz Game Mode PRO provides smooth and responsive gameplay with a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) ranging from 48Hz to 144Hz. This feature is designed to reduce tears and ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Additionally, the Multi-Channel Surround Sound system delivers 2.0.2 surround sound, providing an immersive audio experience.

65-inch Hisense CanvasTV 65S7N QLED 4K TV (Dolby Vision HDR, Anti-Glare Panel, Hi-Matte Display | Google Smart TV | Frame, UltraSlim Wall Mount | 144Hz | 2024): $1,098 (Amazon US)

