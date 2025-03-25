Acer Nitro 300Hz gaming monitor slashed to record low price on Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a gaming monitor, then check out the Acer Nitro XV272U gaming monitor, which is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon at just $219.99, down from $349.99 - that’s a discount of 37%. Given the high rating and low price, Amazon has marked this monitor as an Amazon's Choice.

This monitor has a 27-inch WQHD display (a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels), and it includes a very impressive 300 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming where timing is everything. It also features AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduces visual tears and choppy gameplay.

The XV272U supports up to 400 Nit brightness, can display up to 1.07 billion colors for more color-rich pictures, and has a 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, which is great for gamers who need a responsive display.

In terms of connectivity, the XV272U features one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports; with these, you can keep your PC and gaming consoles connected at once for more convenience. Aside from these ports, the monitor also features an audio line out and a headphone jack.

While a computer setup with speakers is ideal, if you do not have any, you can play audio through this monitor and its two built-in speakers. Do not expect much from them, but they are still going to be better than no audio at all.

