Amazon Deal: Get this TCL 43-inch LED Google TV for an all-time low price of $159.99

It really wasn't that long ago when a 43-inch television was considered to be the perfect size for a living room. It also was not too far in the past when the price of such a TV would exceed $1,000. Today, TCL is selling a 43-inch TV that doesn't have a ton of bells and whistles but it is extremely affordable right now.

At the moment the TCL 43-inch Class S3 TV is priced at only $159.99 at Amazon. That's a new all-time low price for the TV and it's also $60 off its $219.99 launch price.

As we mentioned this is a bare-bones TV without a lot of major features. However, its budget price makes it great if you want a TV in your spare bedroom, your kid's room, or another smaller room in the house. You could even use it as a cheap, but large, 43-inch PC monitor if you want.

The LED TV has support for 1080p resolution, with additional support for HDR. It includes the Google TV operating system which allows it to access nearly all the major streaming services, or even play some games. There's also a remote which you can use to control your TV with your voice if you so choose.

Ports are placed on the side of the TV. They include two HDMI ports, including one that also serves as an eArc port for your sound bar or speaker. It also has a USB port, an Ethernet port for a wired internet connection, and a cable/antenna TV outlet.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.