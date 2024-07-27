Amazon deal: Redtiger F7NP 4K and COOAU D20 Dual Dash Cam drop to their new lowest prices

Amazon US is currently offering the Redtiger F7NP 4K and COOAU D20 Dual Dash Cam at their newest all-time low prices so, you may want to get your hands on the one that matches your requirements today.

The cold- (-4°F) and heat-resistant (158°F) F7NP captures video in Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160P) for the front camera and Full HD 1080P for the rear camera. The front camera boasts a 170-degree wide angle, while the rear camera features a 140-degree wide angle, significantly reducing blind spots. This dual coverage is invaluable for providing evidence in unexpected circumstances, such as collisions.

Equipped with an advanced optical lens featuring an ultra-large F1.5 aperture and six layers, the Redtiger front and rear dash cam excels in low-light conditions while the inclusion of HDR (High Dynamic Range) and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology ensures that crucial details are captured clearly, even at night.

Even when the memory card reaches capacity, the dash cam continues recording thanks to its Loop Recording feature. In the event of a sudden collision, the G-sensor immediately locks and saves the video clip. Furthermore, the dash cam offers a 24-hour parking monitor with a time-lapse function in parking mode, though a hardwire kit is required for this feature.

The F7NP dash cam includes a built-in GPS module, which records your driving route, real-time speed, and location data. Moreover, you can track your journeys on Google Maps via the Redtiger app or the company's Windows and Mac GPSPlayer for additional evidence in the event of an accident.

Additionally, the app allows you to view, playback, and manage recordings on both iOS and Android devices. You can download and edit footage directly within the app as well.

REDTIGER F7NP Dual Dash Cam (Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars, Free 32GB Card, Built-in Wi-Fi GPS, 3.16” IPS Screen, Night Vision, 170°Wide Angle, WDR, 24H Parking Mode): $129.99 + $20 Coupon = $109.99 (Amazon US)

On the other hand, the D20 features a front camera with a resolution of 2560 x 1440P at 30fps, providing clear and detailed footage. The camera offers a 170° viewing angle for the front and a 150° viewing angle for the interior.

Equipped with 4 IR lights and an F1.8 aperture, the interior camera delivers exceptional night vision, even in low-light conditions. The IR lights can be turned off to disable the black and white night mode. The front camera's F1.8 6-glass lens and WDR video system ensure balanced light and dark areas, providing colour-rich footage.

Furthermore, the built-in GPS tracks driving speed as well as the route, speed, and location, which is essential for providing evidence in the event of an accident. The COOAU D20 also promises 24-hour protection with its built-in adjustable G-sensor, which locks collision videos during driving.

In parking mode, the camera automatically records and locks videos if it detects any vibration or collision. However, please note that parking mode requires the ACC hardwire kit with a Micro USB interface, which is not included in this deal.

Its super capacitor is designed to withstand temperatures from -4°F to 158°F, preventing overheating and explosion, ensuring durability. Moreover, this dash cam supports loop recording and works with Class 10 or higher micro SD cards up to 256GB.

In addition, COOAU offers COOAUDash app, designed to enhance user experience. With WiFi connectivity, the dash cam connects to the app, allowing users to view, record, download, and share videos directly from their phone without needing to transfer their memory card to a computer.

COOAU D20 Dual Dash Cam (2.5K+1080P, Dash Cam Front and Inside, Built-in GPS and WiFi, Dash Camera for Cars, Perfect for Uber and Taxi Drivers, Night Vision, Accident Record, 24Hr Parking Mode): $98.89 + $20 Coupon = $78.89 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.