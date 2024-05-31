Amazon deal: Samsung 2TB, 4TB 990 Pro Gen4 NVMe SSDs are on sale again for cheap

A few days ago, we published a sale on the Sabrent Rocket 5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD. The deal is still live, though, not everyone may be able to justify the higher speed against the very steep price rise compared to PCIe 4.0.

For those on the lookout for such a deal, Amazon has again dropped the price of the Samsung 990 Pro Gen4 NVMe SSD. Both the 2TB and 4TB variants are now on sale at really enticing prices. And unlike Gen5, you also don't have to worry about overheating troubles.

The key specs are mentioned alongside the buying links for the Samsung 2TB and 4TB 990 Pro NVMe SSDs below. The 990 Pro is one of the fastest Gen4 drives on the market.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB (without heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes (MZ-V9P4T0B/AM) : $326.06 + $16.07 off with coupon => $309.99 (Amazon US) || $329.99 + $20 off w/ promo code FDSDS28335 => $309.99 (Newegg US)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB (without heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes (MZ-V9P2T0B/AM): $169.99 + $10 off with coupon => $159.99 (Amazon US) || $169.99 + $10 off w/ promo code FDSDS28332 => $159.99 (Newegg US)

