Amazon deal: Samsung 990 Pro 4TB Gen4 NVMe is at one of its lowest prices

We recently reviewed a PCIe Gen5 SSD in the form of TeamGroup's Z540. The drive is impressive in terms of performance but we also noted that PCIe Gen4 NVMes can also put up a great show in certain tasks like gaming.

The Samsung 990 Pro, which is one of the best PCIe 4.0 drives out there is currently on sale at its six-month lowest price. The 4TB variant of it is available for $300 (buying links towards the end of the article).

The 990 Pro 4TB comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 DRAM cache which means random operations are fairly fast too and it does not have to rely on system memory thanks to its own dedicated cache.

In terms of reliability and endurance, the 4TB 990 Pro has an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) value of 1.5 million hours, and for the latter, the Endurance of the 990 Pro 4TB is stated as 2,400 TBW (Terabytes Written).

Get the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB at the links below:

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB (without heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, MTBF 1.5m hrs, 2400 TBW, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes (MZ-V9P4T0B/AM): $299.99 (Amazon US) || $299.99 (Newegg US)

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they may have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.