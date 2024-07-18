Amazon deal: Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 Dolby Atmos, Vision AVR is back to lowest price again

Sony has been offering some excellent deals lately on its various audio products including sound bars and AV receivers (AVRs). These include its wireless subwoofers SW5 and SW3, which can be paired up with its soundbars like the Bravia BAR 8 and BAR 9. Those deals are still live so you should check them out in case you are looking for easy-to-set-up Dolby Atmos systems.

If, however, you want a dedicated AVR, then the company's STR-AN1000 model, which is a 7.2-channel amplifier is back at its lowest price again (buying link under the specs list below).

It supports Dolby Digital Plus, Atmos, TrueHD, DTS:X, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and most of the other modern audio and video technologies. Obviously, is difficult to gauge one vs the other in terms of sound quality. Even though Denon specializes mainly in audio, Sony has also shown time and again how it is no slouch in this field.

Here are the key features and specs of the Sony STR-AN1000:

POWER OUTPUT 120 W + 120 W (6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 0.9%)

165W (6ohms, 1kHz, 1ch driven THD 0.9%) Input and Output Terminals Composite Monitor Out: 1 Opt: 1 Coax.: 1 Analog Audio In: 4

Headphone Out: Yes

Pre Out (Subwoofer): 2

USB Front(ver) / Rear(ver): 1/0

Ethernet Port (Power over Ethernet): 1(0)

Sony has not provided the output on 8 ohms though. Speaking of which, the STR-AN1000 can work with 6-ohm to 16-ohm speakers, according to the company, and hence, it is probably best to avoid speakers with 4-ohm impedance.

Get the Sony STR-AN1000 at the link below:

Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 CH Surround Sound Home Theater 8K A/V Receiver: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Digital Cinema Auto Calibration IX, Bluetooth, WiFi, Google Chromecast, Spotify connect, Apple AirPlay, HDMI 2.1: $598.00 (Amazon US)

Aside from Sony, you can also consider the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. Likewise, LG's newly released S95TR and S90TR have already received price cuts with the former (the flagship) and they are still selling for well under their original MSRPs. And so are the JBL BAR 1000, 700, and 500 models, which are at some of their lowest prices.

You can also check out Polk Audio's MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer.

If these do not interest you, make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

