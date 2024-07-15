Amazon deal: Sony wireless subwoofers SA-SW5, SW3 for A9, A7000, A5000, AN1000 is cheapest

Recently, we have covered several audio system-related deals. These have included several AV receivers (AVRs), including the excellent Marantz SR8015 11.2 channel AVR, which were fantastic deals. Outside of those, we have also covered high-end HTIB (home theatre in a box) sound bar models like the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. For those who are not looking for a home cinema experience and instead want something for listening to loud music or partying at a fraction of that price, consider the Pyle 4-piece mini HiFi for $360.

Similar to the Nakamichi systems linked above, many people nowadays look at soundbar systems with wireless subwoofers as they are easy to set up, take up less space and sound quite decent. Likewise, LG's newly released S95TR and S90TR have already received price cuts with the former (the flagship) with the latter still selling for well under its original MSRP. And so are the JBL BAR 1000, 700, and 500 models, which are at some of their lowest prices.

However, while those have Dolby Atmos and/or DTS:X, they lack support for IMAX Enhanced. That's where the new Sony BAR 9/8 sound bars come in and they are still on sale for their lowest prices.

Sony SA-SW5

And if you want deep bass, Sony's wireless subwoofer models, the SA-SW5 and SA-SW3, which can be paired up with the BAR 9 and 8, are currently selling for their lowest-ever prices (buying links towards the end of the article).

While the SW5 is a 300-watt RMS unit, the SW3 is 200 watts. The former features a 180 mm driver while the latter has a 160 mm driver. A design difference between the two is the presence of a passive radiator on the SW5 and a bass reflex port on the SW3.

These wireless subwoofers can be combined with the HT-A9, HT-A7000, HT-A5000, HT-A3000, HT-S2000, and STR-AN1000.

Get the Sony wireless subwoofers at the links below:

Sony SA-SW5 300W Wireless Subwoofer for BRAVIA THEATER (BAR 9, BAR 8, QUAD), HT-A9/A7000/A5000/A3000/S2000 and STR-AN1000: $498 (Amazon US)

Sony SA-SW3 200W Wireless Subwoofer for BRAVIA THEATER (BAR 9, BAR 8, QUAD), HT-A9/A7000/A5000/A3000/S2000 and STR-AN1000: $298 (Amazon US)

