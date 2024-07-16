Amazon Prime Day: The 1TB WD_Black Xbox Storage Expansion Card is at an all time low price

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can get some great discounts on Xbox Series X and S storage expansion cards. In fact, one of them has just hit a new all-time low price.

The 1TB WD_Black C50 Xbox Storage Expansion card is priced at $119.99 at Amazon. That's a new all-time low price and also $38 off its $157.99 MSRP.

If you own an Xbox Series X or S console, all you have to do is put this WD_Black Xbox Storage Expansion Card in the console's expansion port. That's it; your onboard storage for the console has instantly increased.

The WD_Black expansion card will work with Microsoft's Xbox Velocity Architecture on those two game consoles. For gamers, that means if you download and store a digital game on the expansion card, you can then launch and play that game without any performance issues. You should be able to play games on the card in the same way you can when you download and play a game on the console's onboard SSD storage.

In addition, the 512 GB version of the WD_Black Xbox storage expansion card has also hit a new low price of $63.99. Also, the Seagate Xbox expansion cards have dropped down to their all time low price levels.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. And stay tuned for even more Amazon Prime Day deals over the next few days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.