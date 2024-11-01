AMD finally makes the RX 7600 XT with 16GB VRAM worth buying with this deal

At CES earlier this year, AMD launched the 16GB RX 7600 XT. The card is essentially the same as the RX 7600, but with double the VRAM, which means users can ramp up settings like textures without ever worrying about overflowing the available buffer and add some more extra crispness to the visuals.

However, what made the 7600 XT not a perfect 1080p budget gaming GPU was the price, as it was over-priced at $329, which meant users would still have a hard time choosing between it and Nvidia's RTX 4060 (which packs 8GB memory).

A Gigabyte variant of the 7600 XT is selling for just $280 today, making it nearly 50$ cheaper than its MSRP. Also, this makes it a fantastic deal and one that should not be missed if you are looking to play some games at 1080p.

For example, in TechPowerUp's performance review of the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the AMD GPU outperformed the RTX 4060 by a massive 26% as the 7600 XT outputs 97 fps on average (via TPU). While it is true that the latest COD is optimized for Radeon, users can expect similar or slightly better performance in most other neutral titles in scenarios that do not involve heavy ray tracing.

Plus, the 16GB VRAM means textures can be cranked up to the full and even high-resolution texture mods and packs should not be a problem.

Get the AMD RX 7600 XT at the link below:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card - 2810 MHz Core, 16GB GDDR6 128-bit Memory, PCI-E 4.0, 2X DP 1.4, 2X HDMI 2.1a, RDNA3 Architecture, RGB Fusion, GV-R76XTGAMING OC-16GD: $279.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.