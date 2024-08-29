AMD Ryzen 9000 processors get first big discounts

AMD recently launched its Ryzen 9000 processor family to a rather lukewarm reception. However, now, with the first significant discounts, the new Ryzen 9000 processors look much more appealing. The Ryzen 9 9900X model is now $50 off for the first time, allowing you to save 10% on this high-performance 12-core processor.

The Ryzen 9 9900X is a 12-core, 24-thread processor for the AM5 platform (600 and 800 Series AMD motherboards) with DDR5 memory. It operates at a 4.4 GHz base clock with up to 5.6 GHz max boost. The processor is unlocked, so feel free to crank it beyond those clocks, assuming your cooling has enough headroom. Speaking of cooling, the Ryzen 9 9900X has the default TDP of 120W.

Here is a brieа rundown of the processor's specs:

Architecture Socket Core Count Clocks Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Zen 5, 4 nm Socket AM5 12 cores

24 threads 4.4 GHz base

5.6 GHz boost

Unlocked 64 MB 120 W

If you plan to purchase the Ryzen 9 9900X and build a new computer with it, be sure to download and install the latest non-security update for Windows 11, as it significantly improves performance on AMD's recent processors, including the Ryzen 9000 Series.

