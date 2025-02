ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED with 24GB of RAM and Ryzen AI 9 is now available for just $899

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Windows PCs with ARM processors are at their best right now, but many users are still not ready to make a switch. Still, some of them want access to the latest AI-powered capabilities that Windows 11 offers with no compromises in terms of compatibility with Windows software. If you are such a user, then the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED with a Ryzen AI 9 chip is here for you at just $899 after a 25% discount.

At only $899, the laptop has a lot of cool stuff to offer. Besides a processor with a powerful NPU for AI experiences, you get a lot of RAM (24GB), 512GB of fast SSD, and a high-resolution 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180-degree hinge for more flexibility. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-A, one HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one USB4 Type-C, a microSD reader and an audio jack. There is also a backlit keyboard with RGB support, a big trackpad, and a 75Wh battery for all-day use. All of that is packed in a slim 0.63-inch metal case weighing just 2.87 pounds.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled, and it has access to Copilot+ PC features like Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, Paint Cocreator, and more. If you are a Windows Insider, you can also try Recall and Click to Do, which are currently in preview.

