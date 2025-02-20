ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED with 24GB of RAM and Ryzen AI 9 is now available for just $899

Windows PCs with ARM processors are at their best right now, but many users are still not ready to make a switch. Still, some of them want access to the latest AI-powered capabilities that Windows 11 offers with no compromises in terms of compatibility with Windows software. If you are such a user, then the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED with a Ryzen AI 9 chip is here for you at just $899 after a 25% discount.

At only $899, the laptop has a lot of cool stuff to offer. Besides a processor with a powerful NPU for AI experiences, you get a lot of RAM (24GB), 512GB of fast SSD, and a high-resolution 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180-degree hinge for more flexibility. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-A, one HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one USB4 Type-C, a microSD reader and an audio jack. There is also a backlit keyboard with RGB support, a big trackpad, and a 75Wh battery for all-day use. All of that is packed in a slim 0.63-inch metal case weighing just 2.87 pounds.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled, and it has access to Copilot+ PC features like Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, Paint Cocreator, and more. If you are a Windows Insider, you can also try Recall and Click to Do, which are currently in preview.

