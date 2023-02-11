Best Valentine's day gift for your beloved PC is here as 2TB Samsung 980 Pro drops in price

Update: After posting the article, we noticed that the Kingston NV2 is also selling at a pretty decent price. We have now added links for it too (below).

The Valentine's Day is almost here and for computer enthusiasts, their systems are probably just as special as their S.O.. A nice present for your PC could be an NVMe drive which will breath new life into your system. The Samsung 980 Pro, which is a pretty popular, PCIe 4.0-based SSD is now selling at a discount for limited time only (buying links below). Aside from that, now may be a great time in general to consider an NVMe SSD seeing how the gaming experience can greatly benefit from Microsoft DirectStorage.

Aside from the Samsung 980 Pro, the Solidigm P41 Plus (not to be confused with the SK hynix Platinum P41), is also selling at an enticing discount. However, this is not as good a performer as the 980 Pro, or other expensive drives, but it is a solid budget NVMe option. Get the Samsung and Solidigm SSDs at the links below:

In case you get the Samsung 980 Pro, or already own one, make sure to update its firmware as there are fatal issues affecting the drives' firmware currently, alongside the 990 Pro. In case you are looking for external SSD options for their portability, head over to this article (deals are still live at the time of writing). In case it's something else you are looking for, you can browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.