Both AMD, Nvidia want to entice you with deals on RX 7900 XTX (24GB VRAM) and RTX 4070 Ti

7900 xtx render

During the recent Black Friday sales, AMD lowered the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X to the lowest. The SKU happens to be one of the few over-priced processors currently in AMD's desktop CPU lineup. The chip was available for as low as just $174, which made it an amazing upgrade for AM4 socket owners who were running older CPUs or chips with fewer cores.

In case you missed out on that, here's your chance to get something even better as the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X (also based on Zen 3) is currently on sale for its lowest-ever price of just $289.

Aside from some good deals on processors, AMD is also offering its flagship GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX for a very good price today. The deal comes in the form of the Sapphire Pulse model wherein the card is selling for $890 (buying link below) which is an excellent price for a graphics card of such caliber.

The RX 7900 XTX is slightly faster (~5%) than the RTX 4080 in general rasterization workloads though it does trail behind in ray tracing and the former also isn't as power efficient. A major advantage of the AMD card though is its enormous 24GB frame buffer which is 50% more than the 4080's. This is great for running very high-resolution (4K and even 8K) texture packs in AAA titles which helps make the graphics extra-crisp.

Aside from AMD, Nvidia to is offering its RTX 4070 Ti at a great discounted price today courtesy of Zotac (buying links below). The RTX 4070 Ti is much slower (~25%) than the 7900 XTX in general rasterization but trades blows in ray tracing. The VRAM though is half of the 7900 XT's which may be a disadvantage if you wish to play at 4K (2160p) or ultrawide (21:9/32:9) 1440p resolutions.

In terms of pros, the 4070 Ti consumes nearly half the power of the XTX so that could be really important deciding factor for you. While a 700W PSU can handle the Nvidia GPU without sweat, it is generally not recommended to pair an AMD 7900 XTX with anything less an 850W.

Get the AMD 7900 XTX and the Nvidia 4070 Ti at the links below. Both of our products are Shipped and Sold by Amazon/Newegg:

