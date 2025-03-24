Corsair 64GB DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM for Intel 12th 13th 14th 15th Gen on sale for just $175

Recently we covered some great CPU deals like the Intel i7-14700K, which was selling for just $211 though the deal did not last very long. Besides that, AMD is also selling a couple of Ryzen 9000 chips at their lowest prices.

Meanwhile, if you are also shopping for some DDR5 RAM for an Intel platform upgrade, then you should definitely consider Corsair's 64 GB DDR5-6000 kit that is on sale for its lowest-ever price of just $175 (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The discounted RAM is a 64GB (2x 32GB) 6000 MT/s kit with a CL (CAS latency) of 30, making it ideal for most systems. These are XMP (eXtreme Memory Profile) 3.0 modules, and hence the overclocking profiles are only optimized for Intel PCs. While you can try them on AMD systems too, and they may well work as intended, they have not been validated in that environment.

Speaking of overclocking, the RAM runs at 3000 MHz on its XMP profile, which equates to 6000 MT/s. The CAS latency timing figures at this speed are 30-36-36-76. The stock JEDEC spec of the RAM is 4800 MT/s with latency timings of 40-40-40-77.

Corsair says the RAM is compatible with Intel 700-series chipsets but should work with 800 series as well. Get the Corsair RAM at the link below:

CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 RAM 64GB (2x32GB) 6000 CL30 Intel XMP3.0 Corsair iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - Black (CMK64GX5M2B6000C30): $174.99 (Amazon US)

