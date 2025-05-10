Crucial T500 NVMe Gen4 2280 PC, PS5 SSD with heatsink is available for a great price now

Samsung's 9100 PRO, its new Gen5 SSD received its first discount recently. The drive is currently priced at $517 for the 4TB model with heatsink and you can check it out in our dedicated article here.

However, if you are not looking for a PCIe Gen5 SSD either because you do not have a compatible motherboard or you do not quite have the budget, then take a look at Crucial's T500 model which is currently at a great price of just $133 (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The discounted SKU we are talking about here comes with its compact heatsink and that means it is compatible with both PC as well as PS5. The T500 promises speeds of 7400 MB/s and 7000 MB/s in terms of sequential reads and sequential writes.

In terms of random throughputs, the T500 claims reads of 1180K IOPS (input output operations per second) and writes of 1440K IOPS. These high random speeds are thanks to the Phison PS5025-E25 controller that packs 2GB LPDDR4-4266 DRAM cache.

The Crucial B500 features Micron B58R FortisFlash 232-layer TLC (triple level cell) NAND flash memory with an endurance rating of 1200 TBW (terabytes written). Get the SSD at the link below:

Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink, Up to 7400MB/s, PlayStation 5 Compatible + 1mo Adobe CC All Apps- CT2000T500SSD5: $132.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.