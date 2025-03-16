Crucial T705 PCIe Gen5 NVMe DirectStorage SSD with heatsink just hit lowest ever price

Crucial's 4TB T705 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD is now available for its lowest-ever price of just $410 (purchase link towards the end of the article). Since it is a Gen5 NVMe, you can expect very fast speeds on this as it is a significant upgrade over PCIe 3.0 and even 4.0 products.

A heatsink on a PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD is not a luxury but rather a necessity, as these are known to run very hot owing to how fast the onboard microcontroller operates. There are multiple cases of drives shutting down due to the excessive heat. We also observed high temperatures in our review of TeamGroup's Z540 Gen5 drive.

The stock heatsink that comes with the T705 is premium quality with grooves and fins, trying to maximise radiation surface area. You can also opt for the non-heatsink model which is also lowest priced (purchase link below) but make sure to grab a capable heatspreader along with it.

Crucial promises sequential reads and writes speeds of up to 14,100 and 12,600MB/s, respectively, and random reads and writes of up to 1,500K and 1,800K IOPS (input-output operations per second) respectively. This is made possible thanks to the Phison PS5026-E26 controller.

The claimed endurance or terabytes written (TBW) value is 2400TB as this is built on TLC (triple-level cell) 232-layer Micron NAND flash memory. Speaking of memory, the 4TB T705 also features 4GB of LPDDR4 DRAM cache.

The T705 firmware is also DirectStorage-ready which makes this drive great for gaming. Get the Crucial T705 with and without heatsinks at the links below: