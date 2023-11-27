Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Cyber Monday: This may be the last day for deep discounts on Amazon hardware products

Amazon Logo

There are still a few hours left before Cyber Monday 2023 ends. While many products will continue to be discounted after today, there's no guarantee that will actually happen. That includes Amazon's many tech products. A lot of them are at or near all time low prices, and they may not reach those price levels again even during the holiday shopping season.

Here's what's currently discounted on Amazon's tech products and services right now:

Amazon Fire TV Sticks and set-top boxes

fire tv 4k max

Amazon Fire TV-based smart TVs

amazon fire tv 2 series

Amazon smart home products

A Ring bell

Amazon smart speakers and smart display products

amazon echo show 15

Amazon Fire tablets

amazon fire max 11 tablet

Amazon Kindle eReaders

someone reading a page on a base kindle

Extended free trials for Amazon services for Prime members

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

