Cyber Monday: This may be the last day for deep discounts on Amazon hardware products

There are still a few hours left before Cyber Monday 2023 ends. While many products will continue to be discounted after today, there's no guarantee that will actually happen. That includes Amazon's many tech products. A lot of them are at or near all time low prices, and they may not reach those price levels again even during the holiday shopping season.
Here's what's currently discounted on Amazon's tech products and services right now:
Amazon Fire TV Sticks and set-top boxes
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15.99 ($14 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off MSRP)
Amazon Fire TV-based smart TVs
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series for $109.99 (90 off MSRP)
- Amazon 40-inch Fire TV 2-Series for $179.99 ($80 off MSRP)
- Amazon 50-inch Omni Fire TV for $35.99 ($120 off MSRP)
- Amazon 55-inch Omni Fire TV for $288.99 ($161 off MSRP)
- Amazon 65-inch Omni Fire TV for $559.99 ($160 off MSRP)
- Amazon 75-inch Omni Fire TV for $819.99 ($230 off MSRP)
- Insignia 24-inch 720p Amazon Fire TV for $64.99 ($55 off MSRP)
- Insignia 32-inch 720p Amazon Fire TV for $79.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- TCL 55-inch 4K QLED Fire TV for $349.99 ($150 off MSRP)
- TCL 65-inch 4K QLED Fire TV for $499.99 ($200 off MSRP)
- TCL 75-inch 4K QLED Fire TV for $649.99 ($150 off MSRP)
Amazon smart home products
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $51.99 ($28 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $48.99 ($21 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Ring Doorbell Plus for $119.99 ($60 off MSRP)
- Ring Indoor Cam for $29.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus for $119.99 ($50 off MSRP)
Amazon smart speakers and smart display products
- Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $17.99 ($22 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot (2022 version) for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock (2022 version) for $34.99 ($25 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo (2022 version) for $54.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Studio for $154.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids smart speaker for $27.99 ($32 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Buds for $34.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $39.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $104.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 for $159.99 ($90 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $184.98 ($95 off MSRP)
Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $59.99 ($40 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for $149.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet - 16GB for $54.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet - 32GB for $74.99 ($75 off MSRP)
Amazon Kindle eReaders
- Kindle Reader for $79.99 ($20 off MSRP with three months of Kindle Unlimited)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $139.99 ($50 off MSRP with three months of Kindle Unlimited)
- Kindle Scribe for $279.99 ($110 off MSRP with three months of Kindle Unlimited)
Extended free trials for Amazon services for Prime members
- Three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited (Normally $11.99 a month)
- Three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited (Normally $8.99 a month)
- Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 a month for four months plus a $20 Audible credit
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
