Deal: AMD RX 6650 XT is currently the best budget 1080p GPU and you must not miss it

Earlier today, we covered the AMD RX 7700 XT 12GB card, a very underrated GPU of this generation. The 7700 XT is the perfect GPU for 1080p gaming at ultra settings (bar ray tracing) and can also allow a bit of 1440p gaming too. You can read more about the deal here.

However, if your budget is tight and you are fine with the graphics settings not being dialed to 11, then you should definitely have a look at the RX 6650 XT that has hit its lowest ever price (buying link towards the end of the article).

For those wondering, the RX 6650 XT comes with 8 GB VRAM and gives 90% of the performance of the newer RX 7600 while being cheaper. In terms of how it compares with an Nvidia graphics card, the 6650 XT is much faster than the RTX 3060 (both 8GB and 12GB variants) in rasterization performance and trades blows with it in lighter ray-traced titles, and it the 6650 XT does all this while being far cheaper. The situation is sort of similar to the RX 7800 XT vs RTX 4070 comparison we did earlier in the year.

It is also fairly efficient, and you can run this GPU on a good-quality 400-450 watt PSU, depending on the CPU you pair it up with. It requires just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

Get the AMD RX 6650 XT at the link below:

Sapphire 11319-07-20G Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Gaming Graphics Card with 8GB GDDR6, AMD RDNA 2: $198.87 (Amazon US)

