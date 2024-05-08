Deal: Fosi Audio BT20A, BL20A, TB10D 200-600W Class D amplifiers are at lowest prices

Earlier today we published a deal on the high-fidelity Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speakers. These are down to just $120 currently thanks to a coupon. However, they are not active and therefore require an amplifier to power.

In case you are looking for an amplifier for the Klipsch, you are in luck. That's because Fosi Audio is offering multiple compatible amplifiers today at their lowest prices. The discounts are on BT20A, BL20A, and TB10D (buying links below the spec lists). Among the three, the TB10D is not currently the cheapest ever but it's an excellent choice if you need to power some powerful passive speakers.

These are all Class D amplifiers which means they are much more efficient than Class AB while delivering around ¬80% of the sound fidelity of AB.

The Klipsch R-41M is rated for 25 Watts per channel RMS at 8 ohms which means the Fosi Audio BT20A and the BL20A are suited for pairing with the Klipsch, as the two amplifiers are both capable of 100 watts per channel RMS at 4 ohms, and their 8 ohm output is around 80~85 watts RMS per channel, which is more than enough for the R-41M.

Just don't go any higher as it would blow the speakers. For example, don't get the TB10D as it is simply too powerful.

The key specifications of the BT20A, BL20A, and TB10D are given below:

BT20A Power supply range:12v-24v

THD≤ 0.5%

Frequency Range: 20Hz - 50kHz (±2 dB)

SNR ≥ 98dB

Input sensitivity ≤ 280mV

Bluetooth transmission distance: 28ft

Terminating impedance: 2Ohm - 8Ohm

Output power: 100W + 100W 100W X 2 (4 ohms, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.04% THD), comes with a 24V power supply.

If your usage scenario is smaller, it can also drive larger speakers, such as those rated at 280 watts (8 ohms) and 320 watts (4 ohms). Please note that this is applicable only for passive speakers.

Input mode: Bluetooth and Analog

Chip Set: TPA3116D2*2

Bluetooth chip: ATS2853

Power supply: 24V 4.5A

Fosi Audio BT20A Bluetooth 5.0 Stereo Audio 2 Channel Amplifier Receiver Mini Hi-Fi Class D Integrated Amp 2.0 CH for Home Speakers 100W x 2 with Bass and Treble Control TPA3116 (with Power Supply): $79.99 + 40% off with coupon => $47.99 (Amazon US)

BL20A Power supply range:12v-24v

THD≤ 0.5%

Frequency Range: 20Hz - 50kHz (±2 dB)

SNR ≥ 98dB

Input sensitivity ≤ 280mV

Bluetooth transmission distance: 28ft

Terminating impedance: 2Ohm - 8Ohm

Output power: 100W + 100W 100W X 2 (4 ohms, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.04% THD), comes with a 24V power supply.

If your usage scenario is smaller, it can also drive larger speakers, such as those rated at 280 watts (8 ohms) and 320 watts (4 ohms). Please note that this is applicable only for passive speakers.

Input mode: Bluetooth and Analog

Chip Set: TPA3116D2*2

Bluetooth chip: ATS2853

Power supply: 24V 4.5A

Fosi Audio BL20A 200W Bluetooth 5.0 Home Audio Amplifier with Remote 2.1 Channel Mini Hi-Fi Class D Integrated Stereo Amp U-Disk/3.5MM AUX/RCA Input for Home Passive Speakers: $79.99 + 25% off with coupon + Save 10% on 2 select item(s) promo code: OXHSXV6I => $53.99 (Amazon US)

The BT20A and the BL20A both come with a 24V 4.5A power adapter or 108 VA for a theoretical maximum of only 108 Watts of power. While this is enough for the Klipsch R-41M, you will need to get something like a 32-volt 8-ampere supply to extract the full 200 watts out of it.

TB10D Audio Input: RCA Input

Output Power: 300W + 300W

Terminating Impedance: 2Ω-8Ω

Frequency Range: 20Hz – 20kHz (±1 dB)

THD: ≤0.3%

SNR: ≥90dB

Input Sensitivity: ≤600mV

Chip Set: TPA3255*2

Power supply voltage range: 18V-48V

Power supply: 32V 5A

As you can notice in the specs above, the provided power adapter is only rated for 32 volts 5 amperes for a total of 160VA or a theoretical maximum of 160 watts. Therefore, to extract the full 600 watts output from the Fosi Audio TB10D, a beefier power supply, ideally something like a 42 Volt 15 amperes is needed. We don't recommend a 48V supply as that would get too close to the 50 VDC-rated filter capacitors inside it.

Fosi Audio TB10D 600W TPA3255 Power Amplifier Home Audio HiFi Stereo Class D Digital 2 Channel Integrated Mini Passive Speaker Amp: $79.99 + 15% off with coupon => $67.99 (Amazon US)

