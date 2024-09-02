Deal: Nikon's lightest mirrorless Z lens NIKKOR f/2.8 26mm just got $100 or 20% cheaper

If you are a camera enthusiast and are looking for something that allows for a lot of portability while still providing very decent picture quality, then you can consider Nikon's NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 mirrorless lens, which is currently available for the lowest-ever price (buying link towards the end of the article).

As the name suggests, this is a prime lens with a maximum aperture of f/2.8 while the minimum goes down to f/16. Hence, both low-light and bright-light photography should be pretty good. It is an E-Type pancake (short-barrel) lens, which means it is based on Nikon's electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism, which claims to improve auto-exposure performance.

With a weight of just 125 grams, Nikon proudly touts it as the lightest mirrorless lens in its Z lineup. It has a full-frame FX-format sensor, although it is compatible with the smaller DX-format too. The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 has a focal length of 26 mm and supports both autofocus and manual focusing.

A lens hood is also there to support the attachment of 52mm filters, like the Nikon 52 mm NC (Neutral Color) filter thus protecting the lens while not altering the color balance. The company also claims that it is dust- and drip-resistant.

Get the Nikon NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 at the link below:

Nikon NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 | Pancake prime lens for Z series mirrorless cameras | Nikon USA Model: $399.99 (MSRP: $499.95)

