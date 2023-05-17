Deal: Save hundreds of dollars when you get the latest Samsung 8K Neo QLED TVs

Do you really need an 8K big-screen television? If you are asking yourself that question, maybe you don't. If you are saying to yourself, "I NEED an 8K big-screen television", then you are in luck. Samsung has their latest 2023 8K television, the QN900C Neo QLED, with heavy discounts for today only.

If you feel you need to have more info before you make a decision, here's what Samsung says about the TV:

Explore a billion colors and intense contrast powered by a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs. Experience never-before-seen detail springing to life with 1.5 times more lighting zones than our normal Quantum Matrix Technology. Witness an extraordinary range of contrast, brought to life in stunning and accurate color detail, no matter what you’re watching. Plus, see the latest Hollywood releases in the best possible light with Samsung’s newest feature: Auto HDR Remastering optimizes standard content to elevate every viewing experience. Pick a seat, any seat. There isn’t a bad one in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 8K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Hold onto your seat. High-speed games, movies and sports approach peak performance with exceptional motion enhancements. Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro creates consistently crisp 4K visuals at blazing-fast speeds up to 120hz, and Game Motion Plus goes up to 144hz with compatible PC-connected content.

This Samsung TV comes in three sizes:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.