Deal: This ATX 3.0/PCIe 5.0 1350 W power supply can run Nvidia RTX 5090 without much sweat

If you’re building a top-tier gaming rig for and need power headroom for Nvidia's and AMD's most powerful and power-hungry cards, the Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1350W Gold PSU is something you should consider as it is currently on sale for its lowest price ever (Purchase link down below).

The GF3 1350 promises a hefty 1350 watts continuous output on a single +12 V rail,- thanks to 112.5 amperes of current -, with up to 600 watts through the 16 PIN (12VHPWR) alone. Thus, it should be able to handle even Nvidia's RTX 5090 unless it is a heavily overclocked model; plus it has 80 PLUS Gold efficiency too which claims up to 90 per cent efficiency and thus at low to medium loads it should be very power efficient. The unit also carries the Cybenetics Platinum certification on both 115 V and 230 V inputs.

Unlike older models that can falter under sudden GPU transients, the GF3 is said to sustain three times GPU peak-power excursions and doubles total system excursions, which means stable voltages and when there are sudden power spikes and demands.

Speaking of which, ripple suppression and voltage stability is said to be excellent at ±3 per cent (ripple noise claimed to stay below 30 mV) thanks to the combination of 100 per cent Japanese electrolytic capacitors (the images show they are 420 VDC 680 uF Rubycon ones) and an LLC (2x inductor + 1x capacitor) DC-DC design. The hold up time should be pretty good too as it is rated at >17 ms at full load.

In terms of protection circuitry, it packs OCP, OTP, OVP, UVP, and SCP. Get the Thermaltake GF3 1350W at the link below:

Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1350W, ATX 3.0/PCI-E 5.0 Ready, PS-TPD-1350FNFAGU-4, 10 Year Warranty: $167.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)

