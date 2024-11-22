Denon 7.2 S970H, S760H Dolby Atmos/Vision AVRs hit deal prices on Black Friday 2024

Denon, a leading audio gear maker, is once again selling its 7.2 channel AVR with Dolby Atmos / Vison, DTS:X and more, at its lowest ever price on the occasion of Black Friday 2024 (purchase link under the specs list below).

This AVR supports speakers ranging from 4 ohms up to 16 ohms. The key specs including power output and connectivity inputs are given below:

Power Output: 75 watts per channel (8 ohms, 20Hz–20 khz. THD .08%, 2ch driven) 110 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD .7%, 2ch driven) 165 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD 10%, 1ch driven) 140 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD 1%, 1ch driven) Speaker Impedance 4-16Ω/ohms

Inputs: HDMI x6 Composite x2 Phono x1 Analog Audio x2 Digital Optical x2 Digital Coaxial x1 USB Front x1

Outputs: HDMI Monitor (eARC) x1 Composite x1 Audio Pre-out 0.2ch Zone 2 (speaker assignable) x1 Headphones x1



Get the Denon AVR-S760H at the links below:

Denon AVR-S760H 7.2 Ch AVR - 75 W/Ch (2021 Model), Advanced 8K Upscaling, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, DTS Virtual:X & More, Built-in HEOS, Audyssey MultEQ XT, Amazon Alexa Voice Control: $349.99 (Amazon US)

Aside from the S760H, Amazon is also offering refurbished (excellent) 7.2 channel Denon S970H that comes with a higher power output of 90 watts (RMS) per channel at 8 ohms. Hence, its feature-set is essentially the same as the 760H but it packs more power. This extra power headroom can come in handy if you are worried about clipping, which can damage tweeters.

The key specs of the Denon AVR-S970H are given below:

Power Output 90 watts per channel (8 ohm, 20Hz-20kHz, 0.08% 2ch Drive) 125 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 0.7% 2ch Drive) 185 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 10% 1ch Drive)

VIDEO HDMI (ARC / eARC) In/Out: 6/2

AUDIO Analog In/Out: 4/- Phono (MM) In: Yes Digital In (Optical, Coaxial): 2, 1 Multi-Room Out: Analog, Digital: 1, - Multichannel Pre-Out: Yes (0.2) Subwoofer Out: 2



Get the Denon S970H at the link below:

Denon AVR-S970H 8K Ultra HD 7.2 Channel (90Watt X 7) AV Receiver 2022 Model - Built for Gaming, Music Streaming, 3D Audio & Video, Alexa + HEOS, Black (Renewed): $383.00 (Amazon US with Prime)

