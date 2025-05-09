Don't miss out on this GoPro HERO13 Black in Polar White deal, it's discounted 18% now

Whether you’re a content creator, or just looking to snap great photos and record videos, then definitely check out this deal on the GoPro Limited Edition HERO13 Black in Polar White. This little camera is waterproof, nice if you want to take shots underwater, and can shoot video in 5.3K, that’s even more detail than you get with 4K video.

The video capture on this GoPro is pretty impressive, as mentioned, you can shoot 5.3K at 60 fps. If you need high fps, then you can downgrade the video quality to 4K to get 120 fps. You can also record in 2.7K and 1080p at 240 fps. The HERO13 Black is also the company’s first device to offer Burst Slo-Mo, giving you 400 fps at 720p for 15 seconds, 360 fps at 900p, or 120 fps at 5.3K for five seconds.

Another notable feature with the HERO13 Black is the HB-Series Lens compatibility. These lenses are sold separately so you won’t get them with this deal, but if you do decide to buy some separately then this camera will automatically switch to the right mode with the right settings. These lenses let you focus closer than ever, so it’s a nice upgrade to GoPro’s cameras.

Other nice features to look out for with the GoPro HERO13 Black include an updated mounting system for increased flexibility, compared to other GoPro models, HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, and automatic highlight videos.

Experience the difference a high-quality action camera makes. Check out the discounted GoPro HERO13 Black in Polar White today! It used to cost $399.99, but now you can grab it for just $329.99.

