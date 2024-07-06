Early Amazon Prime Day deal cuts prices of the eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router 2 and 3-packs

We are now less than two weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2024. If you have yet to sign up for the service, you can do so now with a 30-day free trial, so you can get the big discounts in the event on July 16-17. However, there are some deals exclusive to Prime members you can check out right now.

For example, Prime members can save lots of money right now on the Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router in its two-pack and three-pack bundles. The two-pack version has a new all time low price of $849.99 if you are a Prime member. That's a big $300 discount from its $1,149.99 MSRP

The three-pack version of the eero Max 7 mesh router is priced at $1,299.99 for Prime members right now. That's a $400 discount from its $1,699.99 MSRP.

Each of these routers offers download wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps for wireless speeds and can support connecting up to 200 devices in your home network at once. You also have two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports on each of these routers for an even faster wired connection for your game console, or your PC. Each router also has two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

If you buy the two-pack mesh router bundle your wireless signal should be available for up to 5,000 square feet of space in your home. The three-pack expands the wireless signal by up to 7,500 square feet.

