Epic deals: Lots of great Samsung PC monitors are at their lowest prices right now

If you are in the market for a new PC monitor that not only offers a great display but lots of other features, you are in luck. Samsung has cut the prices of many of their smart and gaming-themed PC monitors to their lowest prices ever.

That includes the huge 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark, which is currently priced at $1,999, or $1,000 less than its $2,999 MSRP. You can get it at both Amazon and also at Samsung.com. The curved monitor has a 165Mz refresh rate with HDR10+ support and includes both Samsung's Smart TV interface and the Samsung Gaming Hub.

You can also get the recently released 34-inch Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED curved PC monitor for a lower price of $1,299 or $200 off its normal $1,499 price. Again, you can get it at Amazon and at Samsung.com for the lower price. The QD-OLED panel offers deeper blacks and better picture quality compared to LED screens. It has a 175Hz refresh rate and also includes the Samsung Smart TV and Gaming Hub features.

As we said, there are lots of great PC monitors with big discounts from Samsung and also at Amazon right now. Here are just some of them.

