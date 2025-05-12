Experience next-gen gaming performance at great price with this 480Hz LG 1440p monitor

If you are looking for a monitor that delivers a fluid and visually rich picture, then check out the LG 27GX790A-B 27-inch Ultragear OLED Gaming Monitor, which is now at its lowest price (purchase link towards the bottom of the article). This monitor is an ideal choice for anyone interested in competitive gaming due to its very fast refresh rate and those editing media who will appreciate it for its vibrant colors.

The most notable feature to highlight on this monitor is its staggering 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. These two features give you very smooth, lag-free gameplay. Competitive gamers will appreciate this as they’ll be able to react faster and see every detail clearly.

For anyone out there looking for a monitor to edit photos or videos on, the LG 27GX790A-B might be a good pick for you too with its OLED display supporting up to 98.5% DCI-P3 color coverage and DisplayHDR True Black 400. These technologies give you vibrant colors, deep blacks, and brilliant highlights. This should give those working with media unique insights into what they’re editing that other displays may not deliver.

On the connectivity side of things, this LG monitor includes DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. These technologies enable ultra-fast data transfer and high resolutions, giving you a great experience now and in the future. These future-facing technologies mean it will be longer before you have to replace this monitor, helping you to save more money.

With this monitor you get support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and it is Nvidia G-Sync Compatible. With these features, you can get rid of screen tearing and stuttering for a more seamless gameplay experience.

Finally, if you’re going to be sitting in front of this monitor for hours at a time, you want to make sure you’re comfortable, right? To assist with this, you can adjust the height, tilt, swivel, and pivot stand to get the perfect viewing angle. With this monitor, you can put it in various positions to reduce strain.

