Get an Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for the rock bottom price of only $6.99 with promo code

Sometimes, Amazon offers one of its Echo smart speakers for a very low price. However, you also sometimes have to sign up for at least one month of its Amazon Music Unlimited service to get that low price point. Today, the company is doing something a bit different. It's letting folks buy an Echo Pop smart speaker for a low, low price, and all they have to do is put in a promo code.

Normally, the small speaker costs $39.99, but for a limited time you can get one for just $6.99, which is a massive $33 discount from its MSRP. All you have to do is type in the promo code ECHOPOP at checkout to get that discount. This special deal is just for one Echo Pop purchase; it cannot be used for multiple units of the speaker.

The Amazon Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker made for bedrooms and small rooms in the house. You can use Alexa to give it voice commands to stream music from, for example, Amazon Music Ultimate, or you can have it set up so it can give you info on the weather, the latest news, and more.

It is also great to help control any smart devices via Alexa voice commands like lights, cameras, and others. Finally, you can get the Echo Pop in four colors: black, purple, g﻿rey, and green.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $6.99 ($33 off with ECHOPOP promo code)

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

