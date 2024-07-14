Get the 128GB Amazon Fire Max 11 without ads now for just $160

If you're in the US and looking for an affordable tablet then check out the Amazon Fire Max 11 now which is just $159.99, down 43% from $279.99. This mode has 128GB of storage and it comes without lock screen ads.

With this tablet, you get an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 1TB with a micro SD, sold separately), and a battery that can last around 14 hours.

Sharing other highlights, Amazon writes:

BIGGER, BRILLIANT, BEAUTIFUL — Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light.

MAX PERFORMANCE — Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking.

THIN AND LIGHT — Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests.

ALL-DAY ENTERTAINMENT — With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go. Save your favorites with 64 or 128 GB storage, and expand to up to 1 TB with micro-SD card (sold separately).

VERSATILE FOR WORK AND PLAY — Optional Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case and/or Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately). Try Microsoft 365 Personal for 3 months (auto renews for $6.99/month after free trial, eligibility and terms apply).

CLEAR COMMUNICATION — The 8 MP camera makes for clear calls to friends and family on Zoom.

GREAT FOR FAMILIES — Amazon Kids offers easy-to-use parental controls on Fire tablets. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books, popular apps and games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more (subscription rates apply).

SMART-HOME READY — Ask Alexa for help with anything from recipes to jokes, or use the smart home dashboard to control your connected devices at a touch.

This tablet has received 8,215 ratings on Amazon. Based on these ratings, the Amazon Fire Max 11 has 4.4 out of 5 stars. The Fire Max 11 is also marked as an Amazon Choice which means it has a good price, good ratings, and is ready to ship immediately.

The tablet is shipped and sold by Amazon.com and is eligible for return, replacement, or refund within 30 days of receipt if you don't like it.