Get the 1st gen 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor for its lowest price ever right now

If you want to go all out on your gaming PC monitor in terms of size, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark series is for you. Right now, the first generation is discounted to its lowest price ever, and the second-gen version just went on sale.

You can get the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Ark for $1,799.99 right now at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price ever, but a huge $900 discount from its $2,699.99 MSRP.

The first-gen Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor has a 1000R curved mini-LED screen with a 165Mz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. With the included stand, the monitor can be rotated from its normal horizontal position to a vertical "Cockpit" mode for even more immersion in gaming.

The monitor has four corner speakers and four central woofers for quality audio, and it includes both Samsung's Smart TV interface and the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you can connect to cloud-based game services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and more without having to hook up a PC. You can even run up to four apps at one time with its Multiview feature.

Meanwhile, the second-gen Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is finally on sale at Amazon for $2,999.99. It has many of the same hardware specs as the first-generation version. However, the biggest change is the improved Multiview feature. Instead of just running and showing four apps at once on screen, the second-gen Odyssey Ark allows users to connect up to four different video inputs to the monitor so you can see all of them running at once.

That means you could hook up a notebook, a desktop PC, a game console, and a Blu-Ray player all at once and have them running on the Odyssey Ark. Furthermore, the included KVM Switch will allow you to control all four inputs on the monitor with just one mouse and keyboard.

