Get the 2024 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C gaming PC monitor for a new low price of $219.99

Samsung launched a number of new gaming PC monitors in its Odyssey family earlier this year. Among them was a new 32-inch monitor that was affordable but still had solid features. Now, the same monitor has got a new all-time low price, which also makes it a great back-to-school deal.

Right now, the 2024 edition of the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C gaming PC monitor is priced at $219.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price yet for this monitor, and it's also $110 off its $329.99 MSRP.

The LCD monitor has a ‎2,560 x 1,440 resolution and has a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which offers less lag compared to a normal monitor that has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time. The display also has a 1000R curvature for an even more immersive experience.

The monitor also supports the AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps to cut down on graphical stuttering and tearing when playing high-end graphical games. It also supports the HDR10 standard for viewing movies and TV shows that support that high-definition range standard. The monitor also has a HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a USB port. While this monitor doesn't have tons of bells and whistles, anyone who wants a better-than-normal gaming monitor that's also very affordable should check this out.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.