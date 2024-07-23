Get the 2024 Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop for a new all time low price of $689.99

If you want to get a budget notebook for home, work, or school that can also play a lot of games, the Asus TUF lineup of laptops should be on your radar. Right now you can get a 2024 model for a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the 15.6-inch Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop is available for $689.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price for this laptop and $110 off its $799.99 MSRP.

This Windows 11 5.07-pound model includes a 15.6-inch IPS 1,920 x 1,080 resolution display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Inside there's an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU with a clock speed of 4.5 GHz and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU. You also get 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

The laptop also has a number of ways to keep the notebook from overheating while you play games. They include 84-blade Arc Flow fans that are self-cleaning, and multiple heat pipes. The notebook is also very rugged and has passed a number of MIL-STD-810H certification tests for drops, shaking, heat, cold, and humidity.

Finally, buyers will get three months of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost, allowing them to play hundreds of PC games.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

