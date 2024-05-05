We have mentioned recently that larger PC gaming monitors have become much more affordable in recent months. That's certainly the case for a recent 34-inch monitor from Acer, which has gone down to an all-time new low price as part of Amazon Gaming Week.

Right now, you can get the 34-inch Acer Nitro XZ2 curved gaming monitor for a new low price of $279.99 at Amazon. That's also a discount of $83 off its $362.99 MSRP.

The VA LCD display on the monitor has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display has a 165 Hz refresh rate as well with a 1ms (VRB) response time. You also get DisplayHDR 400 support for sharp colors, along with a DCI-P3 90% color gamut.

The 1500R curvature of this monitor should offer a more immersive experience for PC gamers. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium to cut down on graphical tearing and stuttering with games that show a lot of motion on screen.

You get two Display Ports and two HDMI ports with this monitor, with both a DisplayPort cable and an HDMI cable included with the purchase.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

