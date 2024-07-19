Get the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD with its heatsink for a new all time low price of $299.99

In October 2023, Samsung launched a 4TB version of its high-end 990 Pro internal solid-state drive. Today, the version of this SSD with an included heatsink hit a new low price at Amazon.

Right now, you can get the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD with its heatsink for $299.99. That's a huge $128 discount from its normal $479.99 MSRP.

The 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD works with PCIe Gen4 motherboards and offers read speeds of up to 7,450 MB per second and write speeds of up to 6,900 MB per second. It can still be installed and used on PCIe 3-based motherboards, but you will not get its maximum speeds.

The included heatsink allows the SDD to offer high performance without overheating during storage-intensive tasks. The heatsink also has a bunch of LED lights to spice up your setup.

The 4TB Samsung SSD with a heatsink also officially supports Sony's PlayStation 5 game consoles, allowing you to expand its storage, which is becoming more necessary as game file sizes get larger. Finally, Samsung does offer a 5-year limited warranty with the 900 Pro SSD.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.