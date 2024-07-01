Get the 65-inch and 75-inch Hisense Class U8 Mini-LED TVs at all new low prices at Amazon

Prices for higher-end smart televisions have been dropping in price lately. That includes some of the TVs made by Hisense. Right now, the 65-inch and 75-inch versions of the Hisense Class U8 Series with Mini-LED technology just hit all-time low prices at Amazon.

The 65-inch Hisense Class U8 TV is priced at $999.99 at Amazon at the moment. That's a big $500 discount from its $1,499.99 MSRP. The 75-inch model is priced at $1,399.99, which is a $600 price cut from its $1,999.99 MSRP.

Both of these TVs have min-LED Full Array Local Dimming technology, with over 2,000 dimming zones for better contrast while watching your favorite movie, TV show, or live sports event. These TVs also use QLED Quantum Dot Technology for richer colors and deeper blacks on screen. These screens can also go up to 3,000 nits of brightness so you can see clearly even in a brightly lit living room.

The TVs also include Hisense's Hi-View Engine PRO chipset which monitors the image on screen to make sure it is the best you can see. The TV has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz for great console gaming without motion blur or ghosting. It also has the Google TV operating system with access to all the major streaming services.

There are four HDMI 2.1 ports on these TVs. Two are for 60Hz refresh rates, and two are for 144hz refresh rates, which makes them great for plugging into game consoles. There are also two USB ports and an Ethernet port.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.