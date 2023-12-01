Get the Corsair K100 RGB optical gaming keyboard for a new all time low price at Amazon

We know that there are a lot of keyboards that are marketed and promoted specifically for PC gamers. However, in the case of the Corsair K100 RGB keyboard, that marketing is more than justified.

Normally, the Corsair K100 RGB keyboard is priced at $249.99, which is definitely on the pricey side. However, right now on Amazon, the keyboard has a deep discount. The cost has been reduced by $90 and it's available now for $159.99.

This version of the wired keyboard uses Corsair's OPX switches that have been tested to last for up to 150 million strokes and include a 1.0mm actuation distance. The keys also use Corsair's Axon Hyper-Processing Technology with native 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning, which should offer the best lag-free gaming experience.

As the name of the keyboard suggests, it also supports RGB lighting and effects for each key on the keyboard. The company's iCUE software lets you customize the lighting effects with different patterns as well.

In addition to the normal keys, the Corsai K100 RGB has six special macro buttons which, again by using the iCUE software, can be programmed with different gaming macros. The keyboard itself has 8MB of storage which lets you store up to 200 onboard profiles.

There's also a multi-function control wheel which gives owners a number of different options. It can be programmed to switch applications on your PC, or it can quickly be used to select your next music track, or you can control the keyboard's RGB lighting.

